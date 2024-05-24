News & Insights

Stocks

Tanarra Capital Acquires 6.45% Stake in Bapcor Ltd

May 24, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

Tanarra Capital Australia Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Bapcor Limited, acquiring a 6.45% stake with 21,888,461 ordinary shares. The acquisition positions Tanarra among the leading voices in Bapcor’s financial decisions, reflecting a strategic move in the automotive parts and accessories sector. Details of the acquisition reveal the shares are registered with major nominee companies and were acquired prior to Tanarra becoming a substantial holder.

For further insights into AU:BAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.