Tanarra Capital Acquires 6.45% Stake in Bapcor Ltd

Tanarra Capital Australia Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Bapcor Limited, acquiring a 6.45% stake with 21,888,461 ordinary shares. The acquisition positions Tanarra among the leading voices in Bapcor’s financial decisions, reflecting a strategic move in the automotive parts and accessories sector. Details of the acquisition reveal the shares are registered with major nominee companies and were acquired prior to Tanarra becoming a substantial holder.

