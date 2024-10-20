Tanami Gold’s Promising Drilling Results Amid High Gold Prices

Tanami Gold NL (AU:TAM) has released an update.

Tanami Gold NL has reported promising results from its recent drilling campaigns at the Central Tanami Project, especially from the Miracle West area, revealing several significant gold intercepts. The company is optimistic about further exploration activities as gold prices reach record highs, and anticipates additional results from other target areas soon. This development could potentially enhance the appeal of Tanami Gold to investors seeking opportunities in gold mining.

