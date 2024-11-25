Tanami Gold Reveals Promising Drilling Results

Tanami Gold NL (AU:TAM) has released an update.

Tanami Gold NL has announced promising results from its latest drilling campaign at the Central Tanami Project, part of a joint venture with Northern Star Resources. The company reported encouraging gold intercepts at the Western Dolerite Prospect and Hurricane-Repulse Gold Mine, with highlights including 20 meters grading 2.33 g/t gold. Further results from additional targets are anticipated soon, drawing attention from investors keen on gold exploration advancements.

