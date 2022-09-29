TAN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the TAN ETF (Symbol: TAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.45, changing hands as low as $73.31 per share. TAN shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAN's low point in its 52 week range is $55.54 per share, with $101.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.28.

