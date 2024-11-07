News & Insights

Stocks

Tan Chong Subsidiary Zero Co. Reports Strong Earnings Growth

November 07, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tan Chong International Limited (HK:0693) has released an update.

Tan Chong International Limited’s subsidiary, Zero Co., Ltd., reported substantial growth in its first-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, with earnings per share more than doubling compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue increased by 8.3%, and profit attributable to shareholders surged by 166.2%, reflecting strong operational performance. Investors may find these results promising as they indicate a positive trajectory for the subsidiary listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For further insights into HK:0693 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.