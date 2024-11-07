Tan Chong Subsidiary Zero Co. Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Tan Chong International Limited (HK:0693) has released an update.
Tan Chong International Limited’s subsidiary, Zero Co., Ltd., reported substantial growth in its first-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, with earnings per share more than doubling compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue increased by 8.3%, and profit attributable to shareholders surged by 166.2%, reflecting strong operational performance. Investors may find these results promising as they indicate a positive trajectory for the subsidiary listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
