Tamura (TYO:6768) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 841.50

The average one-year price target for Tamura (TYO:6768) has been revised to 841.50 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 918.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 997.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.31% from the latest reported closing price of 636.00 / share.

Tamura Maintains 1.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamura. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6768 is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 3,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 562K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6768 by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 442K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 305K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 303K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

