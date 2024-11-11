News & Insights

Tamura Corporation Sets Q2 Results Announcement Date

November 11, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Tamura Corporation (JP:6768) has released an update.

Tamura Corporation has scheduled its delayed financial results announcement for Q2 of FY 2025/3 on November 14, 2024, following an investigation into accounting practices at its Chinese subsidiaries. The company assures stakeholders that the announcement will meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s deadline requirements.

