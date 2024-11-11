Tamura Corporation Sets Q2 Results Announcement Date

Tamura Corporation (JP:6768) has released an update.

Tamura Corporation has scheduled its delayed financial results announcement for Q2 of FY 2025/3 on November 14, 2024, following an investigation into accounting practices at its Chinese subsidiaries. The company assures stakeholders that the announcement will meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s deadline requirements.

For further insights into JP:6768 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.