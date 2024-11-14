Tamura Corporation Reports Modest Growth in 2024 Financials

Tamura Corporation (JP:6768) has released an update.

Tamura Corporation reported a modest 1.1% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 52,453 million yen, while operating and ordinary profits saw slight declines. The company’s earnings per share significantly improved, rising from 0.64 yen to 11.53 yen compared to the same period last year. Looking ahead, Tamura forecasts a 5% growth in net sales for the full year ending March 2025, alongside anticipated increases in profit and earnings per share.

