Tamron Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Disposal

November 19, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Tamron Co., Ltd. (JP:7740) has released an update.

Tamron Co., Ltd. is set to dispose of 81,700 treasury shares through a third-party allotment as part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust, aiming to enhance corporate value and employee benefits. The shares, priced at 4,330 yen each, are intended to motivate employees by involving them in company management and improving business performance. The disposal is expected to have a minimal impact on the secondary market, with a dilution scale of approximately 0.18%.

