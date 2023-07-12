Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Data Contributes To Surge By Treasuries

(RTTNews) - After moving higher over the two previous sessions, treasuries saw significant further upside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices surged over the course of morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled 11.9 basis points to 3.861 percent.

The ten-year yield continued to give back ground after reaching its highest closing level in four months last Friday.

The rally by treasuries came following the release of a highly anticipated Labor Department report showing consumer prices increased by less than expected in the month of June.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in June after inching up by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to climb by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still increased by 0.2 percent in June after rising by 0.4 percent in May. Core consumer prices were also expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.0 percent in June from 4.0 percent in May. Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 3.1 percent.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also decelerated to 4.8 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May. The rate of growth was expected to slow to 5.0 percent.

While the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter point later this month, the data has led to renewed optimism that will be the end of the central bank's rate-hiking cycle.

"The rate hike for this month is likely a foregone conclusion and this report won't change that, but after the Fed raises rates by 25 bps at the end of the month, this report adds a lot more weight to the doves' arguments, who are going to push for another pause in September and potentially an end to rate hikes for the year," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

He added, "To be fair, we have a lot more data between now and September's meeting, let alone the November meeting, which is likely to be the next 'live' meeting after July, but the evidence is building that the Fed will 'watch and wait' after they raise rates this month."

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.857 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53, while the ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to separate Labor Department reports on producer price inflation and weekly jobless claims.

