Tamburi Investment Partners’ Strategic Investments in Leading Companies

November 14, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Tamburi Investment Partners Spa (IT:TIP) has released an update.

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A., a diversified industrial group listed on the Euronext STAR Milan, has invested over 5 billion euros in various leading companies with a focus on long-term growth and strategic support. Their portfolio includes interests in numerous well-regarded businesses such as Amplifon, Moncler, and Eataly, showcasing their commitment to backing excellent entrepreneurial ventures.

