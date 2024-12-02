Tamburi Investment Partners Boosts Share Buyback Program

Tamburi Investment Partners Spa (IT:TIP) has released an update.
Tamburi Investment Partners announced the repurchase of 18,588 ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan market, valued at approximately 155,592 euros, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reflects TIP’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value while maintaining significant investments in a diverse portfolio of companies.
