Tambourah Metals Unveils Promising Gold Assay Results

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tambourah Metals Ltd has reported impressive high-grade gold assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the Tambourah Gold Project in Western Australia. The drilling at the Tambourah King Prospect revealed significant gold mineralization, including a standout result of 32.3g/t gold over 2.65 meters, highlighting the prospect’s potential for further exploration. This promising discovery has elevated the Tambourah King zone as a priority for additional drilling to uncover its larger, untapped potential.

For further insights into AU:TMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.