News & Insights

Stocks

Tambourah Metals Secures Funding for Gold Project Expansion

October 21, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has secured up to $180,000 in government co-funding to accelerate drilling at its Tambourah Gold Project in the Pilbara, aimed at testing the continuity of high-grade gold deposits. The funding will support twelve diamond drill holes to explore beneath historical gold workings, potentially unlocking untapped resources. This initiative highlights the promising gold prospects and strategic efforts by Tambourah Metals to expand its operations.

For further insights into AU:TMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.