Tambourah Metals Secures Funding for Gold Project Expansion

Tambourah Metals Ltd has secured up to $180,000 in government co-funding to accelerate drilling at its Tambourah Gold Project in the Pilbara, aimed at testing the continuity of high-grade gold deposits. The funding will support twelve diamond drill holes to explore beneath historical gold workings, potentially unlocking untapped resources. This initiative highlights the promising gold prospects and strategic efforts by Tambourah Metals to expand its operations.

