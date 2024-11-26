Tambourah Metals Reveals Promising Gold Drilling Results

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the Federal and World’s Fair Prospects within the Tambourah Gold Project in Pilbara. The drilling has successfully intersected gold mineralization, including a notable find of 0.7 meters at 3.22 g/t gold at the Federal Prospect. This signifies potential for further exploration and adds a layer of intrigue to the company’s future in gold mining.

