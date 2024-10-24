News & Insights

Stocks

Tambourah Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results

October 24, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has reported promising results from its recent drilling program at the Tambourah Gold Project, with significant gold intercepts indicating potential high-grade mineralization. The company also completed a $330,000 placement, boosting its financial position to AU $2.18 million. With successful exploration and a strong cash balance, Tambourah Metals is poised for future growth.

For further insights into AU:TMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.