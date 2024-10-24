Tambourah Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has reported promising results from its recent drilling program at the Tambourah Gold Project, with significant gold intercepts indicating potential high-grade mineralization. The company also completed a $330,000 placement, boosting its financial position to AU $2.18 million. With successful exploration and a strong cash balance, Tambourah Metals is poised for future growth.

