Tambourah Metals Reports Promising Cheela Gold Assays

May 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced promising preliminary assay results from its first aircore drilling program at the Cheela Gold Project in Western Australia, with the best hit being 5 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne of gold. The ongoing exploration is situated along the significant Nanjilgardy Fault, with results confirming a shallow gold anomaly. Additional assays are pending, and a follow-up RC drilling program is planned to further investigate the historic high-grade intersections.

