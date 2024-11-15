Tambourah Metals Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd is set to issue 514,284 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.045, expiring on November 15, 2026. This securities placement is expected to be completed by November 18, 2024, as part of their strategic financial maneuvers. The move is anticipated to attract investor interest as the company seeks to bolster its capital base.

