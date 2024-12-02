Tambourah Metals Ltd Announces Director Departure

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced that Wayne Richards has ceased his role as director effective November 30, 2024. Richards held a notable portfolio including 171,428 ordinary shares, options, and 2 million performance shares. This change in leadership may interest investors tracking director movements and their potential impact on stock performance.

