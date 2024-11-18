Tambourah Metals Issues Unlisted Options in Strategic Move

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 514,284 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.045, set to expire on November 15, 2026. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move could be of interest to investors tracking unquoted equity opportunities in the mining sector.

