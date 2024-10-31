Tambourah Metals Issues New Unquoted Options

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of over 9.7 million unquoted options, set to expire in October 2026. This move could signal strategic initiatives in the company’s growth plan as it navigates the financial markets. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects on Tambourah’s future financial maneuvers.

