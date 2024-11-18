Tambourah Metals Issues New Unlisted Options

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of over 5.2 million unlisted options, expiring in November 2026, as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These unquoted securities will not be listed on the ASX, offering investors a unique opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic developments.

