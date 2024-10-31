News & Insights

Tambourah Metals Issues New Unlisted Options

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 2.3 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.07, expiring on October 31, 2026. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic maneuvers in its capital management. Investors in the financial markets may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

