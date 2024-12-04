Tambourah Metals Expands R&D with CSIRO Success

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its collaboration with CSIRO, recommending the expansion of their R&D program. The partnership utilizes advanced hyperspectral mapping and machine learning to identify potential LCT pegmatite zones in the Pilbara region, supported by a government R&D tax incentive. This development could enhance the company’s exploration capabilities for tin, tantalum, and critical minerals.

