Tambourah Metals Director William Clayton Steps Down

May 27, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced that William Clayton ceased his position as a director of the company on May 20, 2024, as disclosed in their Final Director’s Interest Notice. The notice indicates that Clayton had no registered or unregistered interests in any securities of the company at the time he stepped down. This update is in accordance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

