Tambourah Metals Director Increases Stake in Company

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced a change in the securities held by Director Rita Brooks, with notable acquisitions through entities associated with her. The changes, occurring between November 15 and 18, 2024, include significant acquisitions of ordinary shares and options, reflecting Brooks’ increased stake in the company.

