News & Insights

Stocks

Tambourah Metals Director Increases Stake in Company

November 21, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced a change in the securities held by Director Rita Brooks, with notable acquisitions through entities associated with her. The changes, occurring between November 15 and 18, 2024, include significant acquisitions of ordinary shares and options, reflecting Brooks’ increased stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:TMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.