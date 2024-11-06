Tambourah Metals Announces New Share Issuance

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced a new issue of 333,333 fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic move to potentially boost its financial standing and investor appeal. This issuance, dated for November 6, 2024, is set to attract interest from stakeholders keen on the company’s market activities.

