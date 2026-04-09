Tamboran Resources (TBN) Price Target Increased by 41.87% to 59.33

The average one-year price target for Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) has been revised to $59.33 / share. This is an increase of 41.87% from the prior estimate of $41.82 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.96% from the latest reported closing price of $35.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamboran Resources. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 25.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBN is 0.22%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.07% to 8,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 2,037K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 859K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 795K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 64.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 190.66% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 46.00% over the last quarter.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBN by 4.06% over the last quarter.

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