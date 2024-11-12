Tamboran Resources Reports Q3 Financial Performance

Tamboran Resources Corporation ( (TBN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tamboran Resources Corporation presented to its investors.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, an exploration-stage natural gas company, focuses on developing low CO2 unconventional gas resources in the Northern Territory of Australia. In its latest earnings report, the company highlighted a comprehensive financial overview for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, showcasing significant operational developments despite the absence of revenue generation from gas operations. Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $6.76 million, largely attributed to exploration expenses and operational costs, offset by foreign currency translation gains contributing to a total comprehensive income of $5.39 million. The company’s financial position remained robust with total assets increasing to $381.22 million, driven by capitalized exploration costs and completion of a successful capital raise under a greenshoe option. Looking forward, Tamboran Resources Corporation is poised to continue its strategic focus on securing additional capital to fund its exploration projects and maintain its operational momentum, as it navigates the transition towards possible revenue generation in the future.

