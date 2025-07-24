Tamboran Resources Corporation Stock (TBN) Opinions on Insider Purchase Activity

Recent discussions on X about Tamboran Resources Corporation (TBN) have centered around significant insider activity and corporate developments. A notable purchase by a major stakeholder has sparked interest, with many users highlighting the substantial investment as a potential sign of confidence in the company’s future. This buzz has drawn attention to TBN’s ongoing projects, particularly in the Beetaloo Basin, as shared by the company itself on the platform.

Additionally, there’s a mix of curiosity and caution among users regarding TBN’s status as an exploration company, with some emphasizing the inherent high risks involved. Conversations often touch on the company’s limited well inventory and early-stage operations, prompting debates about its long-term prospects. The tone on X reflects both intrigue and skepticism as investors weigh the potential against the uncertainties.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tamboran Resources Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Tamboran Resources Corporation insiders have traded $TBN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN SHEFFIELD purchased 563,697 shares for an estimated $9,999,984

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Tamboran Resources Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Tamboran Resources Corporation, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBN forecast page.

Tamboran Resources Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeff Grampp from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $36.0 on 05/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.