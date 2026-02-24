Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt (TBNRL) Price Target Decreased by 15.27% to 0.16

The average one-year price target for Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TBNRL) has been revised to $0.16 / share. This is a decrease of 15.27% from the prior estimate of $0.18 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.13 to a high of $0.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.43% from the latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamboran Resources Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBNRL is 0.02%, an increase of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 125K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNRL by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBNRL by 9.03% over the last quarter.

JAFEX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

