Tamawood Limited Welcomes New Director

In a recent disclosure to the ASX, Tamawood Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Rade Dudurovic as a director effective from May 31, 2024. Mr. Dudurovic holds a personal interest in 22,199 ordinary shares of the company, in addition to 70,846 ordinary shares held jointly with Mrs. Jacqueline Jeanetter Dudurovic through the R&J Superannuation Fund account.

