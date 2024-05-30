News & Insights

Tamawood Limited Welcomes New Director

May 30, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

Tamawood Limited (AU:TWD) has released an update.

In a recent disclosure to the ASX, Tamawood Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Rade Dudurovic as a director effective from May 31, 2024. Mr. Dudurovic holds a personal interest in 22,199 ordinary shares of the company, in addition to 70,846 ordinary shares held jointly with Mrs. Jacqueline Jeanetter Dudurovic through the R&J Superannuation Fund account.

