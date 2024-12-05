Tamawood Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Tamawood Limited (AU:TWD) has released an update.

Tamawood Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Lev Mizikovsky acquiring 53,469 ordinary shares through an off-market transfer, increasing his indirect holdings. This acquisition, valued at $144,366.30, reflects a significant addition to Mizikovsky’s portfolio, signaling potential strategic moves within the company.

