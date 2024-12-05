Tamawood Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Tamawood Limited (AU:TWD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tamawood Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Lev Mizikovsky acquiring 53,469 ordinary shares through an off-market transfer, increasing his indirect holdings. This acquisition, valued at $144,366.30, reflects a significant addition to Mizikovsky’s portfolio, signaling potential strategic moves within the company.
For further insights into AU:TWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.