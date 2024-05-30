Tamawood Limited Director Final Share Notice

Tamawood Limited (AU:TWD) has released an update.

Tamawood Limited has announced that director Linda Barr’s final interest notice, in accordance with listing rule 3.19A.3 and section 205G of the Corporations Act, indicates a cessation of her director role on May 31, 2024. The notice also includes Barr’s relevant interests in 4,000 ordinary shares of the company held by OSCAR LIMA DELTA PTY LTD under the Barr Super Fund Account.

