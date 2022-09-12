Tamarack Valley to buy Deltastream Energy for $1.1 bln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd TVE.TO said on Monday it would buy oil producer Deltastream Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$1.425 billion ($1.10 billion).

($1 = 1.2995 Canadian dollars)

