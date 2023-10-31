Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Price Target Increased by 9.87% to 4.58

The average one-year price target for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF) has been revised to 4.58 / share. This is an increase of 9.87% from the prior estimate of 4.17 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.32 to a high of 7.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.85% from the latest reported closing price of 2.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNEYF is 0.09%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 20,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 47.80% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 3.49% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 2,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 3.90% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,867K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,779K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 2.66% over the last quarter.

