Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 6.28

The average one-year price target for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCPK:TNEYF) has been revised to $6.28 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of $5.55 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.71 to a high of $8.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.12% from the latest reported closing price of $2.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNEYF is 0.19%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 47,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 8,946K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 34.13% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 7,944K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,817K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,267K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 46.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 2,857K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,635K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 30.87% over the last quarter.

