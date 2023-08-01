Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Price Target Decreased by 5.63% to 4.47

The average one-year price target for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF) has been revised to 4.47 / share. This is an decrease of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 4.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.08 to a high of 7.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNEYF is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.10% to 20,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,222K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 18.57% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares, representing an increase of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 2,325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 25.05% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,893K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 57.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 99.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,867K shares. No change in the last quarter.

