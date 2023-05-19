Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNEYF is 0.10%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.93% to 18,094K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tamarack Valley Energy is 5.03. The forecasts range from a low of 3.78 to a high of $9.43. The average price target represents an increase of 69.01% from its latest reported closing price of 2.98.

The projected annual revenue for Tamarack Valley Energy is 2,088MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 48.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 51.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 2,456K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 34.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 30.34% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,909K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 37.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 9.35% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,867K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,398K shares. No change in the last quarter.

