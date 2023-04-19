Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNEYF is 0.11%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.54% to 17,541K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tamarack Valley Energy is $5.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.76 to a high of $9.39. The average price target represents an increase of 31.15% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86.

The projected annual revenue for Tamarack Valley Energy is $1,515MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 33.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 39.44% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 67.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 233.38% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 86K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 26.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNEYF by 18.56% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

