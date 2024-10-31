News & Insights

Tamarack Valley Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 31, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has released an update.

Tamarack Valley Energy reported a strong Q3 2024 with increased production and significant shareholder returns, including a dividend hike. The company achieved a 15% growth in Clearwater production while reducing net debt, reflecting operational excellence and strategic asset management. Tamarack also expanded its Clearwater Infrastructure Partnership, enhancing its position in the energy market.

