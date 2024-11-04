Tamarack Valley Energy price target raised to C$5.75 from C$5.50 at Desjardins

Desjardins analyst Chris MacCulloch raised the firm’s price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) to C$5.75 from C$5.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TNEYF:
- Tamarack Valley Energy price target raised to C$5 from C$4.50 at RBC Capital
- Tamarack Valley Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Tamarack Valley Energy initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James
- Tamarack Valley upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital
- Tamarack Strengthens Indigenous Partnerships with Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.