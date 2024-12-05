Tamarack Valley Energy price target raised to C$5.50 from C$4.50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) to C$5.50 from C$4.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
