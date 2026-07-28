Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$205.68 million, or C$0.43 per share. This compares with C$86.24 million, or C$0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$154.83 million or C$0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.7% to C$493.95 million from C$346.15 million last year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$205.68 Mln. vs. C$86.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.43 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$493.95 Mln vs. C$346.15 Mln last year.

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