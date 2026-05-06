Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$5.65 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$64.26 million, or C$0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to C$443.94 million from C$444.29 million last year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.65 Mln. vs. C$64.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.01 vs. C$0.12 last year. -Revenue: C$443.94 Mln vs. C$444.29 Mln last year.

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