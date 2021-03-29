Tamara Franklin to Join Genpact's (G) Board of Directors

Genpact Limited G announced on Thursday that Tamara Franklin will join its board of directors, effective Mar 29.

Franklin, highly experienced in digital transformation, is currently the chief digital, data and analytics officer at Marsh LLC. Her leadership capabilities and expertise are expected to help drive digital transformation programs across Genpact’s digital technology, data and analytics, thereby helping the company enhance client experiences and increase client attraction and retention.

Franklin has several years of experience with International Business Machines IBM, where she was involved in digital transformation initiatives in North America, and was also responsible for business development, strategic planning and customer acquisition for the company's North American media and entertainment practice.

Before IBM, Franklin led digital strategy at Discovery, Inc., which was then known as Scripps Networks Interactive. She also led the company’s digital distribution and its relationship with external stakeholders such as Amazon AMZN, Netflix NFLX and Hulu.

Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact, stated that, "We are excited about the expertise and proven success in driving innovation that Tamara will bring to our strategic conversations."

"Tamara's deep experience in digital transformation, cutting across many industries, will bring valuable insights to Genpact," noted Jim Madden, chairman of the board, Genpact.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.