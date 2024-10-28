News & Insights

Tam Jai International Plans Board Meeting on Interim Results

October 28, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. (HK:2217) has released an update.

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for November 13, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results and discuss potential dividend payouts for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting indicates the company’s ongoing evaluation of its financial health and shareholder returns, which could impact investor sentiment and stock performance.

