Tam Jai International Co. (HKG:2217) Price Target Decreased by 9.29% to 3.24

The average one-year price target for Tam Jai International Co. (HKG:2217) has been revised to 3.24 / share. This is an decrease of 9.29% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.01% from the latest reported closing price of 1.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Tam Jai International Co. Maintains 5.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tam Jai International Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2217 is 0.39%, a decrease of 29.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.74% to 29,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCDFX - MATTHEWS CHINA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 16,628K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 7,102K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 3,769K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2217 by 15.69% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 527K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2217 by 15.26% over the last quarter.

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 505K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.