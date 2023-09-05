Tam Jai International Co. (HKG:2217) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Tam Jai International Co. (HKG:2217) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.58% from the latest reported closing price of 1.54 / share.

Tam Jai International Co. Maintains 6.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tam Jai International Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2217 is 0.30%, a decrease of 22.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.15% to 26,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCDFX - MATTHEWS CHINA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 15,983K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,628K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2217 by 4.97% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 3,609K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2217 by 20.90% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 3,447K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102K shares, representing a decrease of 106.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2217 by 68.01% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 925K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 754K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 33.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2217 by 18.63% over the last quarter.

