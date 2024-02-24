Talphera (TLPH) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 5.23

The average one-year price target for Talphera (NasdaqGM:TLPH) has been revised to 5.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.29 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 248.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talphera. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLPH is 0.02%, an increase of 400.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.18% to 3,975K shares. The put/call ratio of TLPH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,238K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLPH by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 759K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 712K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLPH by 6,448.39% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 316K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 195K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Talphera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

acelrx pharmaceuticals inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. the company’s product candidates, dsuvia™ (known as arx-04 outside of the united states) and zalviso®, are designed to deliver sufentanil, a strong opioid analgesic, via a non-invasive, sublingual formulation in medical supervised settings. dsuvia is designed to deliver sublingual tablets containing 30 mcg sufentanil via a disposable, pre-filled, single-dose applicator. the phase 3 clinical program has completed and assessed the investigational product in the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in patients who had undergone surgery or who presented to an emergency room with trauma or injury. in clinical studies, dsuvia demonstrated reductions in pain intensity as early as 15-to-30 minutes after the start of dosing and the most common adverse events included nausea, headache, dizziness, and v

